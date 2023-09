Microsoft has announced that it will take care of the legal costs for its customers who use its artificial intelligence (AI) products to generate content if they face any copyright infringement lawsuits from third parties.

Copilot copyright commitment

The company said in a blog post that it will provide this protection as long as the customers follow “the guardrails and content filters” that are embedded in its products to prevent the AI from producing infringing content.

This is a new initiative by Microsoft, which it calls the “Copilot copyright commitment”.

However, the initiative also comes with some conditions, as the company does not want its technology to be used for harmful purposes. The users must use the content filters and other safety systems that the company has provided in its products and they must not try to generate infringing materials, such as using input that they do not have the rights to use.