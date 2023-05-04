Bing it on! Microsoft's AI-powered search engine now open to all

Technology is rapidly evolving in real-time. And Artificial intelligence (AI) is undoubtedly one of the most exciting and disruptive innovations of our time. From self-driving cars to chatbots, AI is transforming how we live and work. Now, one of the biggest players in the tech industry is taking the AI game to a whole new level.

Microsoft has just announced that it is opening up its new AI-powered Bing search engine to all users. This comes after months of testing and tweaking the system, which is powered by the viral AI chatbot ChatGPT.

And the best part? There's no waitlist anymore – as long as you're signed into the search engine via Microsoft's Edge browser, you're good to go. It uses OpenAI technology which now has financial backing from Microsoft.