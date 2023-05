Microsoft's Chief Scientific Officer, Eric Horvitz, has expressed worries and potential about using artificial intelligence (AI) in a new interview.

Per the candid interview published by Fortune Magazine on Monday, Horvitz voiced his concerns about using AI tools for deception, manipulation, and impersonation.

"There will always be bad actors and competitors and adversaries harnessing [AI] as weapons because it's a stunningly powerful new set of capabilities," said Horvitz,

"I live in this, knowing this is coming. And it's going faster than we thought."

Horvitz observed that they are currently open-source technology, making it difficult to regulate them simply and that they would soon be out of control. For instance, deep fakes could sway public opinion, which is devastating for democracies.