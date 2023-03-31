Midjourney: AI picture generator is now restricted to tackle misuse

Midjourney tries to overcome unwanted attention nowadays, primarily because of the "arrested Donald Trump." Also, deep fake Pope Francis wearing a trendy coat drew attention. Although the images were soon determined to be fake, there is a worry that malicious actors could distribute false information using Midjourney, OpenAI's DALL-E, and other similar generators.

Midjourney has acknowledged having difficulty creating content policies. Holz said to Discord users in 2022 that his team was merely trying to "minimize turmoil" and that having any access in China was more crucial than permitting satirical content.

Having problems with the contents

This was used to defend a restriction on photographs of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Holz said he had trouble establishing content standards as the AI-enabled progressively more realistic visuals in a conversation with users on Wednesday. Midjourney hopes to improve AI moderation that screens for abuse, the founder added.

To stop mishaps, some developers have turned to rigorous guidelines. For instance, OpenAI forbids any representations of politicians, conspiracies, or current political events. In addition, it prohibits violence, sexuality, and hatred.