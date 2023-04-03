Midjourney will no longer let you generate images of Xi Jinping

Holz said that letting people in China use the technology would have a more significant positive effect on the world than allowing people to make Chinese political satire. The rule against creating deep fakes of Xi Jinping applies to all users worldwide, not just those in China.

Holz emphasized that the company is trying to be sensitive to different societies and cultures. He said, "Political satire is pretty taboo in China, and having a ton of people troll China with our system doesn't help anyone." Some users have been upset that they can't make images about Xi and have said that Midjourney is giving in to Xi Jinping's wishes.

Even though Midjourney's policies have caused much controversy, AI tools like Midjourney have become very popular worldwide. Many people believe that they will make jobs easier and streamline various processes. However, others argue that such devices can spread misinformation and create confusion. This worry was brought to light when fake images made by Midjourney of Pope Francis wearing a white puffer jacket and Donald Trump being arrested went viral.

This recent statement from Midjourney's CEO has not stopped people from generating images of the Chinese premier.

Playing around with midjourney, at least so far this censorship is pretty easily defeated https://t.co/BxoXjPMqhq pic.twitter.com/0xEhLgAnwH — Matt Schrader (@Matt_Schrader_) March 31, 2023

In his statement, Midjourney CEO David Holz clarified that the company puts accessibility in China ahead of users' ability to make political satire. As a result, the San Francisco-based company has the power to decide which leader or personality will be exempt from being turned into a fake AI image.