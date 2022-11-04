The Pentagon says 'UFO sightings are either Chinese or Russian spying or airborne trash'

UFOs have always enjoyed a special place among conspiracy theorists who have used sightings as proof of governments hiding information from the public. Scientifically speaking, the possibility of advanced civilizations existing in another part of the galaxy does exist, and they may well be capable of traveling to our planet.

However, no such instances have occurred, and what has been reported so far are largely surveillance measures such as drones and balloons deployed by adversaries, the report claims.

Why doesn't the government clarify immediately then?

Sue Gough, a spokesperson for the Department of Defense (DoD) told the NYT that her department tried to balance "its obligation to protect sensitive information, methods, and sources" with openness, and officials tried to collect as much data as they could before sharing their findings with the public.

The submitted report remains classified, and it is not certain how much of its contents will actually be released to the public. However, Gough, justified the secrecy because the UFO sighting largely consisted of surveillance technology deployed by China, Russia and other adversaries, and admitting to having identified the same would mean that these countries would put more effort into hiding their hardware.