In a bold move that is already sparking intense debate, ministers are pushing for the integration of facial recognition technology into everyday policing operations. They plan to potentially connect it to the body-worn cameras utilized by officers on their patrols.

This significant development marks a departure from the limited use of live facial recognition (LFR) by police in England and Wales. It has been largely confined to special operations such as football matches or high-profile events.

The intentions of the government were unveiled in a document presented to the surveillance camera commissioner. They highlighted proposed changes to the oversight of surveillance technology.