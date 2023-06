The sense of urgency to locate the missing submersible heightened on Thursday, as the passengers on board have only hours' worth of oxygen left.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that rescuers heard more ‘banging’ sounds. Interesting Engineering had reported that the US Coast Guards picked up a loud banging sound with their sonar on Tuesday, however, they were unable to identify the source of the sound on both occasions.

More ships and ROVs to the rescue

On Wednesday, five ships deployed in the search area, but their number is expected to increase to 10, as rescuers race against time to save five lives.

All hopes lie on French vessel L’Atalante, which carries a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) - Victor 6000 - that can descend to 20,000 feet (6,000 meters), reported The Guardian. It puts the Titanic wreck within range.