Missing Titanic submersible is running out of oxygen

Rescuers are racing against time in a massive search and rescue operation to locate a submersible that went missing during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic on Sunday, with five passengers on board.

The submersible dove with a four-day supply of oxygen on Sunday afternoon. It is estimated that there are about 70 more hours of oxygen left on the vessel.

Last contact

The US Coast Guard also said that the submersible's support ship, the Polar Prince, which takes the passengers and the submersible to the wreckage site, had conducted a surface search for the sub on Monday evening.

The expedition is organized by a company called OceanGate, which facilitates tourists to see up close the Titanic wreckage 12,500 feet under the sea.