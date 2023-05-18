TikTok ban: Montana makes the first move among states in the US

Montana became the first state in the U.S. to ban the social media platform Tik-Tok for all users after Governor Greg Gianforte signed the legislation, The Guardian reported. The ban will come into effect on January 1 next year.

The U.S. tussle with TikTok has been ongoing since 2020, when former President Donald Trump tried to ban it in the country. TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance has been under the scanner for its alleged ties with the government in China, which is seen as a threat to national security in the U.S.

Trump had also attempted to ban WeChat, another app owned by a Chinese company, but the U.S. courts foiled attempts.