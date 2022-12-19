Here are the top 10 most popular engineering degrees in the US

But what is the best engineering major for you? There are so many different engineering majors that deciding between them can be challenging.

Each year, around 140,000 to 200,000 students in the U.S. obtain a bachelor's of engineering. Specific fields within the discipline graduate a lot more than others, too. For example, electrical engineering is far more popular than ocean engineering when getting an engineering degree.

College Factual has put together a list of which engineering majors are the most popular in the U.S. and which schools are the best for each major. Do you have a specific college in mind and wonder how it compares to others? You can check out College Factual's Engineering section for more rankings on engineering schools and degrees.

1. Mechanical engineering (ME) is always in demand

Perhaps the most popular engineering degree is mechanical engineering. With between 40,000 and 60,000 undergraduate degrees awarded annually, mechanical engineering is almost twice as popular as the second field on this list.

Mechanical engineers work to design, create, and enhance machines. You study how machines function and the energy required to keep them running in this major. Machine engineers are in charge of designing and constructing cars, producing machinery, and other things. You will discover the mechanics behind roller coasters and what makes airplanes fly. You can learn the mysteries of mechanical devices with this major.

Every school will have its prerequisites, but some courses you can anticipate include fluid mechanics and aerodynamics, chemistry, statistics, dynamics, differential equations, thermodynamics, materials science, and circuits and electronics.

The average mid-career salary for mechanical engineers is shy of just over $90,000 a year.

The job outlook for mechanical engineers is good, with a projected 9% growth rate in the years to come. Some of the most popular colleges for the discipline include Georgia Tech, Stanford University, and the University of Michigan. It's no wonder that this is the most popular engineering degree.

2. Electrical engineering (EE) is another popular choice

In contrast to other engineering fields, electrical engineering is a more recent branch of engineering. It is the branch of engineering that deals with electricity and electronics. It is also the second most popular engineering major, with around 15,000 to 30,000 undergraduate degrees handed out each year.

One of the most crucial abilities for occupations associated with EE has been emphasized as using logic and reasoning to evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of specific findings, solutions, or approaches to issues.

Understanding written sentences and paragraphs in documents related to one's job, paying close attention to what others are saying, taking the time to comprehend the points being made, asking questions when necessary, and refraining from interrupting at the wrong times are all necessary skills.

Typically, candidates for electrical engineering degrees must hold a GED or have completed high school. Numerous schools may also require minimum GPAs and SAT/ACT scores. Certain EE occupations can need a specific amount of education or additional certifications on top of that.