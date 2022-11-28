Mummies with golden tongues were unearthed in an ancient Egyptian necropolis

Experts believe that a golden tongue was necessary to please Osiris.
Nergis Firtina
| Nov 28, 2022 09:13 AM EST
Created: Nov 28, 2022 09:13 AM EST
culture
The golden tongue.
The golden tongue.

Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities 

Archeologists uncovered several mummies with "golden tongues" in the ancient Egyptian archeological site Taposiris Magna.

Shared by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the discovery was made in Quweisna necropolis. Dr. Mostafa Waziri, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, stated that several golden chips in the form of human tongues in the mouths of some of the discovered mummies, which are in a poor state of preservation. On the other hand, the mummies were bound with gold on the bone directly under the linen wraps and the glues and tar used in the embalming process.

According to ScienceAlert, beginning in 2021, archaeologists in Egypt were excavating a 2,000-year-old site when they discovered a skull with a piece of shiny tongue-shaped jewelry framed in its gaping jaw.

Mummies with golden tongues were unearthed in an ancient Egyptian necropolis
A golden tongue from the mouth of a mummy.

Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities 

What could the golden tongues be?

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities believed the gold had been hidden there for a very long time by embalmers to ensure the deceased could travel to the afterlife at the time the finds were made.

It is assumed that in ancient Egypt, a golden tongue was required to please Osiris, the lord and judge of the underworld, as per the experts.

As ScienceAlert reported, Osiris lived among the dead, and he imposed a severe rule of silence. In fact, in ancient Egypt, the underworld was known as 'the Silent Land,' and Osiris was regarded as the Lord of Silence. However, the golden tongues are still a mystery.

More about Osiris

The son and oldest offspring of Geb, the Earth god, and Nut, the sky goddess, was Osiris, the god of the dead. Isis, the goddess of motherhood, magic, fertility, death, healing, and rebirth, was his wife and sister. Osiris and Isis allegedly fell profoundly in love while still in the womb. Osiris was revered throughout the New Kingdom as the supreme ruler of the afterlife and the underworld.

In mythology, Osiris controlled Egypt, taught agriculture, and gave people rules and civilization before ascending to the position of Overlord of the Afterlife. Seth, Osiris's brother, was incredibly envious of him, so Seth assassinated Osiris and dispersed the body parts over Egypt. Seth was crowned king of Egypt along with his sister Nephthys after Osiris' death.

In numerous locations throughout Egypt, annual ceremonies were held in honor of Osiris. Evidence of this was uncovered by Franck Goddio and his team's underwater archaeological investigations in the drowned city of Thonis-Heracleion. These ceremonies were fertility rites that represented Osiris' resurrection.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium
3D fingerprints: The latest tool in the crime fighting arsenal

Akhlesh Lakhtakia, Evan Pugh University Professor, has received a $300,000 grant from the Criminal Investigations and Network Analysis Center to explore a technique for creating 3D holograms of fingerprints.

Deena Theresa | 8/29/2022
Here's what complex primate societies can teach us about sex and gender
sciencepremiumHere's what complex primate societies can teach us about sex and gender
Derya Ozdemir| 7/28/2022
Dark matter behavior may conflict with our best theory of the universe
sciencepremiumDark matter behavior may conflict with our best theory of the universe
Paul Ratner| 7/27/2022
More Stories
science
In a first, researchers discovered a rare mineral that comes directly from Earth's lower mantle
Sade Agard| 11/28/2022
innovation
China accelerates 'Mighty Dragon' stealth fighters' production to counterbalance US supremacy
Baba Tamim| 11/27/2022
health
Explainer: Everything to know about brain-eating amoeba that's spreading in the US
Nergis Firtina| 11/28/2022