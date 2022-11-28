Mummies with golden tongues were unearthed in an ancient Egyptian necropolis
Archeologists uncovered several mummies with "golden tongues" in the ancient Egyptian archeological site Taposiris Magna.
Shared by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the discovery was made in Quweisna necropolis. Dr. Mostafa Waziri, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, stated that several golden chips in the form of human tongues in the mouths of some of the discovered mummies, which are in a poor state of preservation. On the other hand, the mummies were bound with gold on the bone directly under the linen wraps and the glues and tar used in the embalming process.
According to ScienceAlert, beginning in 2021, archaeologists in Egypt were excavating a 2,000-year-old site when they discovered a skull with a piece of shiny tongue-shaped jewelry framed in its gaping jaw.
What could the golden tongues be?
The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities believed the gold had been hidden there for a very long time by embalmers to ensure the deceased could travel to the afterlife at the time the finds were made.
It is assumed that in ancient Egypt, a golden tongue was required to please Osiris, the lord and judge of the underworld, as per the experts.
As ScienceAlert reported, Osiris lived among the dead, and he imposed a severe rule of silence. In fact, in ancient Egypt, the underworld was known as 'the Silent Land,' and Osiris was regarded as the Lord of Silence. However, the golden tongues are still a mystery.
More about Osiris
The son and oldest offspring of Geb, the Earth god, and Nut, the sky goddess, was Osiris, the god of the dead. Isis, the goddess of motherhood, magic, fertility, death, healing, and rebirth, was his wife and sister. Osiris and Isis allegedly fell profoundly in love while still in the womb. Osiris was revered throughout the New Kingdom as the supreme ruler of the afterlife and the underworld.
In mythology, Osiris controlled Egypt, taught agriculture, and gave people rules and civilization before ascending to the position of Overlord of the Afterlife. Seth, Osiris's brother, was incredibly envious of him, so Seth assassinated Osiris and dispersed the body parts over Egypt. Seth was crowned king of Egypt along with his sister Nephthys after Osiris' death.
In numerous locations throughout Egypt, annual ceremonies were held in honor of Osiris. Evidence of this was uncovered by Franck Goddio and his team's underwater archaeological investigations in the drowned city of Thonis-Heracleion. These ceremonies were fertility rites that represented Osiris' resurrection.
