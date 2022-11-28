Mummies with golden tongues were unearthed in an ancient Egyptian necropolis

According to ScienceAlert, beginning in 2021, archaeologists in Egypt were excavating a 2,000-year-old site when they discovered a skull with a piece of shiny tongue-shaped jewelry framed in its gaping jaw.

A golden tongue from the mouth of a mummy. Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

What could the golden tongues be?

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities believed the gold had been hidden there for a very long time by embalmers to ensure the deceased could travel to the afterlife at the time the finds were made.

It is assumed that in ancient Egypt, a golden tongue was required to please Osiris, the lord and judge of the underworld, as per the experts.

As ScienceAlert reported, Osiris lived among the dead, and he imposed a severe rule of silence. In fact, in ancient Egypt, the underworld was known as 'the Silent Land,' and Osiris was regarded as the Lord of Silence. However, the golden tongues are still a mystery.

More about Osiris

The son and oldest offspring of Geb, the Earth god, and Nut, the sky goddess, was Osiris, the god of the dead. Isis, the goddess of motherhood, magic, fertility, death, healing, and rebirth, was his wife and sister. Osiris and Isis allegedly fell profoundly in love while still in the womb. Osiris was revered throughout the New Kingdom as the supreme ruler of the afterlife and the underworld.