Mummies have fascinated people for centuries. The ancient Egyptians believed that preserving a body after death would allow the soul to live on in the afterlife. But while mummies are certainly impressive, they've also been associated with a dark and mysterious curse.

For years, people have speculated about the existence of a curse that strikes down anyone who disturbs the final resting place of an ancient mummy. However, a recent report by Big Think sheds new light on this infamous "mummy's curse."

According to the report, the "mummy's curse" may actually be a type of fungus called Aspergillus flavus. This fungus is commonly found in many tombs and can infect human lungs, causing severe health problems or even death.