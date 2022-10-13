Elon Musk denies blocking Starlink over Crimea due to fear of nuclear war

However, Musk has taken to Twitter after those reports were published and has cast doubt on their veracity by claiming that "nobody should trust Bremmer".

Musk and Putin, Starlink and Crimea

Shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine started in late February, Musk and the U.S. government sent thousands of Starlink terminals to Kyiv to provide communications capabilities to civilians and armed forces after the country's infrastructure was specifically targeted by Russia.

Several outlets have speculated in recent months that SpaceX has disabled Starlink over Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine. As per Business Insider, some have suggested it may have been shut off over certain regions to prevent Russia from exploiting the network.

On Monday, Bremmer, who is the founder and president of the political-risk research firm Eurasia Group, appeared to confirm that speculation in his weekly newsletter. Bremmer wrote that, in a conversation with Musk in late September, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO said the satellite service was being intentionally disabled in some regions.

Bremmer explained that Musk mentioned he'd refused to activate Starlink in Crimea after a request from Ukraine's defense ministry. According to Bremmer, Musk "refused given the potential for escalation." Russia invaded and illegally annexed Crimea in 2014 and a key bridge linking Russia to Crimea was recently the focus of an attack.

In his newsletter, Bremmer wrote that Musk said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the use of Starlink over Ukraine and that Putin had said he would use nuclear weapons if Ukraine tried to retake the Crimean peninsula.