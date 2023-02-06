Twitter to allow some 'good-content' bots free access to its API

Since Musk took over Twitter, he has been looking for new ways to increase revenues at the company. One of the strategies to do so was the paid verification status, which went through a few iterations before it could adequately be rolled out.

Musk has been good at reducing the company's expenses, slashing its workforce by more than half, and even not paying rent on its office spaces. Last Thursday, the company seemed to have found another way to generate revenue, charging for its API access.

What is API? Is it free or paid?

API stands for Application Programming Interface, a software tool that enables developers to access data from a website and deliver services based on this content.

Famous examples of such bot services are the Threader bot that creates a PDF of a Twitter thread for you to read in your spare time or a remind bot that you can task to send you a reminder about a tweet in a given period, like 15 days or three months.

Technology companies have different approaches to the use of the APIs they provide. While the likes of Facebook, Netflix, and Spotify provide API access for free, Amazon has a pay-per-use policy for its APIs.

Under Elon Musk, Twitter is looking to use its API as a revenue source, and users are looking to source information from the platform. Last week, the company announced that starting February 9, API access would be charged $100 a month and would also require ID verification.

Why does Twitter want to charge for API access?

As per the company's announcement last week, Twitter is among the world's most rich datasets, with hundreds of millions of people sending over a trillion tweets and adding billions every week.