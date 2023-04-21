Elon Musk's fortune dips by $13 billion in just 24 hours

With the liftoff and explosion of his Starship rocket, and a number of high-profile celebrities reacting to the loss of their blue verification check mark on Twitter, it has been a tumultuous 24 hours for Elon Musk.

His personal fortune is thought to have dwindled by nearly $13 billion as the drama unfolded.

Musk's SpaceX was expected to make big news as Starship soared to the skies and made its way to orbit. However, minutes after the launch, the booster of the largest rocket ever built failed to separate, followed by "rapid unscheduled disassembly".

While Musk had termed the test launch a success, he cannot put to spin on how the markets responded to what his empire of companies is going through at the moment.

What happened at Tesla and Twitter?

Even as hopes of seeing the Starship soar to orbit came crashing down, stock prices of Musk's electric vehicle-making company, Tesla, slumped by nearly 10 percent. This happened after the company reported a 24 percent year-on-year dip in profits.

As the competition in the EV market heats up, Tesla has announced multiple price cuts this year, which has impacted its profits in the last quarter. The company stock closed at $162.99 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. That number is far below Tesla's all-time high of $407 a share in November 2021.