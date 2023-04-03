Elon Musk's co-signed letter on AI research has problems

Merely months after the debut of GPT3.5, which powers the conversational chatbot ChatGPT, its developers OpenAI have now launched GPT-4, which they claim is much superior to its predecessor. In addition to text, GPT-4 can also process image inputs and is claimed to be more creative and accurate than its predecessor.

Although the sudden rise of AI's capabilities has raised concerns about how it will affect jobs, the likes of Elon Musk are worried about far worse. In an interview with The New York Times, Musk said that he expected AI to be more sophisticated than humans in less than five years.

The flaws in the letter

The letter that became a talking point last week after it called for the government to step in and stop the development of the technology was actually published by Future of Life Institute (FLI), a non-profit organization, which is funded by the Muskused Foundation, The Guardian reported.

AI researchers have argued that the letter "treats a lot of questionable ideas as a given" but "ignores active harms right now." The researchers are worried that AI could be used to influence decision-making in relation to climate change, nuclear war, and other existential threats, something that the letter does not even touch upon.

There are far larger risks of AI than Elon Musk is pointing out to ArtemisDiana/ iStock

Risks from these real scenarios using present-day AI systems are much more of a problem today than what could happen when AI reaches or surpasses human-level intelligence.