"Musk," a new documentary, is being shot by an acclaimed filmmaker
Alex Gibney, an award-winning filmmaker, is working on a new documentary about Elon Musk. The movie "Musk" aims to be "a definitive and unvarnished investigation" of the multibillionaire CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter. The project has been in the works for months.
"I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it," said Gibney, as reported by Business Insider. "I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!"
Other documentaries by Gibney have explored topics such as Steve Jobs, Enron, WikiLeaks, Elizabeth Holmes, Scientology, and more. The movie is being made by Gibney's Jigsaw Productions, Closer Media, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent.
"Now is the moment for a rigorous portrait of Elon Musk, who is undeniably one of the most influential figures of our time. Closer Media is thrilled to join forces with Alex Gibney, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent to take on the challenge of examining Musk and his impact on the world," said Closer Media founder Zhang Xin to Variety.
More about Alex Gibney
Philip Alexander Gibney is an American documentary film director and producer. He is one of the most notable documentarians in the industry.
He was the executive producer of the film No End in Sight (2007). Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson (2008) is a documentary on Hunter S. Thompson's life and "Gonzo" journalism style.
Gibney served as series producer for the PBS television series The Blues (2003) (directing individual episodes directed by Wim Wenders and Charles Burnett) and writer-producer for The Pacific Century (1992) under executive producer Martin Scorsese (which won the News & Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Historical Program).
Some of his films, which he directed and produced, were shown at the Cannes, Sundance, Toronto, and Tribeca Film Festivals.
