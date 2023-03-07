"Musk," a new documentary, is being shot by an acclaimed filmmaker

Other documentaries by Gibney have explored topics such as Steve Jobs, Enron, WikiLeaks, Elizabeth Holmes, Scientology, and more. The movie is being made by Gibney's Jigsaw Productions, Closer Media, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent.

"Now is the moment for a rigorous portrait of Elon Musk, who is undeniably one of the most influential figures of our time. Closer Media is thrilled to join forces with Alex Gibney, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent to take on the challenge of examining Musk and his impact on the world," said Closer Media founder Zhang Xin to Variety.

Philip Alexander Gibney is an American documentary film director and producer. He is one of the most notable documentarians in the industry.

He was the executive producer of the film No End in Sight (2007). Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson (2008) is a documentary on Hunter S. Thompson's life and "Gonzo" journalism style.