Twitter paywall: Elon Musk’s rumoured plan could help him pay his debt

When Elon Musk walked into Twitter headquarters with a kitchen sink at the end of October, he clearly thought that running the social media site was a piece of cake. Musk, who had been pondering the Twitter move since January, clearly isn't prepared to handle the task, and even parachuting engineers and advisors from Tesla haven't helped his cause.

After firing the Board of Directors and placing himself as the chair of the CEO, Musk has single-handedly taken decisions at Twitter. As we enter week two, these decisions already seem to be backfiring.

What's wrong with the new Twitter Blue?

Musk had announced with much fanfare to the world that verified users on Twitter would have to pay a $20 monthly subscription to retain their elite status. After some backlash, Musk reduced this fee to $8 a month and added a new feature that reduced ad load on the app by reducing advertisements for subscribed users.

Now estimates suggest that Twitter would lose about $6 in ad revenue per user per month in the U.S. markets, and factor in the revenue share of Google and Apple for the subscription, Twitter would start to lose money when the plan goes live. An employee told Platformer that new plans lacked business fundamentals.

Internal chaos at Twitter

Musk's aggressive plans to offer subscribers a host of features aimed to increase revenue streams at the social media company and unlock its true potential. However, with Musk at the helm, the company seems to be flailing.