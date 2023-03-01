Elon Musk plans chatbot to combat Microsoft ‘controlled’ ChatGPT

"OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it "Open" AI), [a] non-profit company to serve as a counterweight to Google," Musk said in response to a tweet last month seeking his reaction to comments he made earlier in February.

"But now it has become a closed-source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not what I intended at all." added the business magnet.

Last year, Musk said that OpenAI's technology was an example of "training AI to be woke."

In contrast to ChatGPT and an analogous chatbot Microsoft recently released, his remarks could imply that a competing chatbot might have" fewer restrictions" on controversial issues.

Musk recruiting AI experts

Musk has been trying to recruit Igor Babuschkin, a researcher with expertise in machine-learning models that underpin chatbots like ChatGPT, to lead the endeavor.

Babuschkin, who recently departed Alphabet's DeepMind AI division, told The Information that he'd like "to work with Elon on something in the LLM space," referring to large language models.

But Babuschkin, who also worked for OpenAI previously, added that "building a chatbot with fewer content safeguards is not Musk's objective."