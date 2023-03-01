Elon Musk plans chatbot to combat Microsoft ‘controlled’ ChatGPT
Elon Musk is working on a "new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT," OpenAI's chatbot, which he co-founded earlier and later "cut ties" with.
The tech billionaire has reached out to AI researchers in recent weeks to develop a ChatGPT "alternative," The Information, a technology news website, reported on Monday, citing sources close to the matter.
"OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it "Open" AI), [a] non-profit company to serve as a counterweight to Google," Musk said in response to a tweet last month seeking his reaction to comments he made earlier in February.
"But now it has become a closed-source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not what I intended at all." added the business magnet.
Last year, Musk said that OpenAI's technology was an example of "training AI to be woke."
In contrast to ChatGPT and an analogous chatbot Microsoft recently released, his remarks could imply that a competing chatbot might have" fewer restrictions" on controversial issues.
Musk recruiting AI experts
Musk has been trying to recruit Igor Babuschkin, a researcher with expertise in machine-learning models that underpin chatbots like ChatGPT, to lead the endeavor.
Babuschkin, who recently departed Alphabet's DeepMind AI division, told The Information that he'd like "to work with Elon on something in the LLM space," referring to large language models.
But Babuschkin, who also worked for OpenAI previously, added that "building a chatbot with fewer content safeguards is not Musk's objective."
The expert, however, is yet to declare if he has joined Musk's AI project officially.
AI race goes frenzy after ChatGPT success
After Google's Bard AI trials and Microsoft's GPT technology powered Bing AI launch, and Facebook parent Meta AI's experimental on-request chatbot tech LLaMA, the AI train has Snapchat on board.
The well-known social networking site recently announced the release of a personalized chatbot that uses ChatGPT technology.
The chatbot, dubbed "My AI," will launch this week and be made available to Snapchat+ subscribers as an "experimental feature."
And now that Tesla, Twitter, and SpaceX CEO Musk has joined the AI chatbot race, the fever has hit the mercury levels hard.
However, no one has found a cure for the AI "hallucinations" that many users have previously experienced with the majority of chatbots that are available for public use.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk has made no public statements about the new AI project, as noted by The Information and other media sources.
