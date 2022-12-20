Elon Musk says no successor in mind if he steps down as Twitter CEO

Musk put himself in the chair of Twitter CEO after acquiring the social media company after months of trying to back out from his original offer. When Musk walked into Twitter headquarters in October, he immediately fired the then-CEO Parag Aggarwal and other top executives. As the owner of the site, he fired the Board of Directors, and the company looked to Musk for direction.

It might be hard to believe that Musk has been in the chair for 53 days. So much has happened at Twitter, the company that usually stayed out of the limelight even as the content published by its famous users made the news. Since Musk walked in, Twitter has been the news either for the massive layoffs or the new ways to get a coveted verification mark if you are willing to shell out $8 a month.

The Elon Musk step-down poll

On Sunday, Twitter made it to the news again, as Elon Musk asked the Twitterverse if he should step down. Even as the world turned its attention to the football World Cup Final, Twitter was abuzz with votes pouring in for the poll. In the tweet, Musk added that he would abide by the poll results but has now maintained sullen silence over the results.