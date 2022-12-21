Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO when he finds a successor

Musk is looking for ''someone foolish enough to take the job'.'
Ameya Paleja
| Dec 21, 2022 04:54 AM EST
Created: Dec 21, 2022 04:54 AM EST
culture
Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Patrick Pleul/Getty Images 

Elon Musk has finally broken his silence on the Twitter poll he ran on Sunday. Nearly two days after he asked people if he should resign as Twitter CEO, Musk tweeted a response to the poll results, where a majority replied positively.

As Twitter CEO, Musk has run a fair number of Twitter polls to make decisions at the social media company. One such poll was used to decide if former President Donald Trump's account must be reinstated, while another enquired if the social media company should bring back its video-sharing app, Vine.

Musk, who has abided by the Latin phrase, "vox populi, vox dei", which roughly translates to "voice of the people, voice of God" in such scenarios, clearly made an exception for himself, when it came to the recent poll results

A successor foolish enough

With the acquisition of Twitter in October and the firing of its top brass, Musk became the CEO of a total of five companies, all engaged in very different industry segments. However, Musk has spent most of his time trying to fix Twitter. This has meant firing more than half its workforce, asking the remaining workforce to work intensely, and even ending free lunches at the organization, which apparently cost $400 a meal, Business Insider said in its report.

Amidst all this, Musk is trying to relaunch Twitter Blue, a subscription service that gives users access to premium features and one that can reduce the company's dependence on advertising for its revenues. None of these events have been smooth sailing, and many look at Musk's lack of experience in managing social media as the cause of the churn.

Most Popular

On Sunday, Musk also tweeted that he is yet to find someone who wants to keep Twitter alive, and this is likely a result of Musk's actions.

Twitter's large payouts

Musk's acquisition of Twitter has been partially funded by selling his Tesla stock, while the remaining parts have come from loans raised from banks. Interesting Engineering has previously reported that the annual payments for these loans exceed a billion dollars, and Musk's actions are aimed at reducing operating costs and increasing revenues.

In his push for free speech, Musk alienated advertisers on the platform, and the recent spate of ad hoc policy implementations has resulted in irate users too. With so much happening at Twitter and so much needed to get the company back on track, Musk would really need someone foolish enough to step up and take on this challenge, and his recent tweet confirms that.

For now, Musk has been managing the show with borrowed help from his other companies, and it would perhaps take another round of investments to ease the pressure of payments on the organization, after which seasoned tech personnel would be willing to don the CEO hat at Twitter. The New York Times reported that Musk's home office has been reaching out to potential new investors to pick up a stake in the social media site.

Perhaps, when the ownership changes, Musk may have to step down anyways.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium
The engineer who built an airplane in his backyard is flying around Europe with his family

Ashok Thamarakshan built an aircraft in his backyard to take his family around the world. The G-Diya is currently on her way to scale heights.

Deena Theresa | 9/2/2022
Earth’s 'peculiar' magnetic field is proof of how strange our solar system came to be
sciencepremiumEarth’s 'peculiar' magnetic field is proof of how strange our solar system came to be
Sade Agard| 12/16/2022
Inside the discovery of the largest bacteria ever found
sciencepremiumInside the discovery of the largest bacteria ever found
Grant Currin| 8/7/2022
More Stories
innovation
We can now 3D print as much wood as we want without cutting a single tree
Rupendra Brahambhatt| 12/19/2022
ie originals
Qatar 2022 World Cup Stadiums Are Engineering Feats
Ilgesim Yazıcı| 12/5/2022
health
A new AI model can predict human responses to drug compounds, transforming medicine
Nergis Firtina| 10/18/2022