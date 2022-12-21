Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO when he finds a successor

On Sunday, Musk also tweeted that he is yet to find someone who wants to keep Twitter alive, and this is likely a result of Musk's actions.

Twitter's large payouts

Musk's acquisition of Twitter has been partially funded by selling his Tesla stock, while the remaining parts have come from loans raised from banks. Interesting Engineering has previously reported that the annual payments for these loans exceed a billion dollars, and Musk's actions are aimed at reducing operating costs and increasing revenues.

In his push for free speech, Musk alienated advertisers on the platform, and the recent spate of ad hoc policy implementations has resulted in irate users too. With so much happening at Twitter and so much needed to get the company back on track, Musk would really need someone foolish enough to step up and take on this challenge, and his recent tweet confirms that.

For now, Musk has been managing the show with borrowed help from his other companies, and it would perhaps take another round of investments to ease the pressure of payments on the organization, after which seasoned tech personnel would be willing to don the CEO hat at Twitter. The New York Times reported that Musk's home office has been reaching out to potential new investors to pick up a stake in the social media site.