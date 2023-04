Elon Musk's lawyers told a California court that the Tesla CEO is a "target for deep fakes" as they questioned the authenticity of remarks made by Musk about the Autopilot feature in 2016.

The court was hearing a complaint filed by the family of Walter Huang, who was killed in a car crash in 2018 that involved the Autopilot feature in his Tesla.

The Autopilot feature is an advanced driver assistance system in Tesla cars aimed to reduce the driver's workload. Tesla cars have eight external cameras and vision processing for this feature. However, the system's accuracy is hugely debated, and campaigns against the system also featured during Super Bowl this year.

The Role of Autopilot in a car crash

In 2018, Walter Huang, an Apple engineer, was involved in a car crash in Mountain View, California, when his Tesla steered out of the lane and hit a safety barrier that had been damaged before. The crash proved fatal for Huang but also brought the spotlight on the Autopilot feature, which is still in beta but supplied with Tesla cars.

Huang's family has argued that the car steered out of its lane due to the failure of the Autopilot feature on the Tesla, even as the National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) investigation showed that Huang was playing a video game on his smartphone as the car used Autopilot to drive.