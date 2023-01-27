Elon Musk wants to raise $3 billion to solve Twitter's debt woes

Now Musk is looking to restructure the loan to reduce the burden of payments estimated to cost $3.42 million a day. For this, his team has approached current as well as potential investors of Twitter, but market conditions have not helped their case.

Musk's cost-cutting ways

Soon after taking over Twitter, Musk announced a massive round of lay-offs which hasn't ended so far. As per the WSJ report, the number of employees fired hovers near the 6,000 people mark, leaving barely 1,500 people in the company across all its offices on various continents.

In addition to auctioning off office supplies and furniture to raise more money, Musk has stopped paying rent for multiple offices and fired janitorial staff to save money at the company.

All this has allegedly helped Twitter as Musk said that the company was no longer in the fast lane to bankruptcy. However, the real reasons for Twitter's problems lie elsewhere.

Twitter's money woes

Since Musk became CEO, as many as 500 advertisers have paused advertising on the platform in light of the new CEO's controversial decision to bring back people who were previously banned from the platform, this has led to a revenue loss of approximately $4 million a day, Gizmodo reported.