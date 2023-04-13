Musk's Twitter forays into finance, allows users to trade stocks, crypto

Twitter seems to have finally turned over a new leaf with the announcement of the rollout of a new feature on Thursday which will be powered through a partnership with eToro, a social trading company that allows users to buy and sell financial assets like stocks, cryptocurrencies, and index funds.

Twitter forays into finance

Twitter had previously rolled out its "cashtags" feature that allows users to view trading data of index funds and some companies in real-time. This feature works with an application programming interface (API) from TradingView, a charting platform for investors and traders.

With eToro's partnership, the cashtags feature will be expanded to cover a larger number of assets and instruments. Apart from TradingView's data, users will now be able to see an additional button that says, View on eToro, which will take them to the trading company's website where they can carry out transactions.

Screen grab of the eToro feature Twitter

Founded in 2007 in Israel, eToro is a popular online brokerage firm with over 32 million users across different continents and even allows investors to mimic the trading strategies of other users.

The move to allow users to see financial data is not surprising since many use the platform to find breaking news and updates on financial assets. Financial Twitter or Fintwit, has been one of the main drivers of usage on the platform with an average of 4.7 million cashtag searches per day in 2023 alone.