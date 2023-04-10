Musk releases tweet of Twitter HQ sign with the 'W' painted over

While some believe this to be a joke about breasts, the word "Titter" actually means, as defined by the Cambridge Dictionary, "to laugh nervously, often at something that you feel you should not be laughing at." We'll let you decide on the rationale for this name change.

“Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove ‘w’, so we painted it background color. Problem solved!” Musk tweeted on Sunday with a photo of the sign.

For anyone who has been following this story for a while, Musk has commented previously on this proposed name change. He even created a poll in 2022 asking his followers for feedback on such a proposal. The poll received a massive response, with hundreds of thousands participating before it was deleted. The billionaire gave voters two choices: “Yes” and “Of course.” More than 56 percent of the voters voted for 'Twitter' to be named without a “W."

This follows previous changes made by the company, including the temporary substitution of the Twitter logo with a Dogecoin meme.

Despite the hype they have created, not everyone has been impressed by these improvements. Pillow Fight CEO William LeGate made a snarky remark on Musk's antics, claiming that the Tesla CEO had displayed "remarkable maturity" in his behavior.