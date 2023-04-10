Musk releases tweet of Twitter HQ sign with the 'W' painted over
Elon Musk posted a picture to his Twitter account that proved that the company had painted over the "W" on the sign at its headquarters in San Francisco, as had been said in rumors. Some believe this confirms previous announcements that he would like to change the company's name from "Twitter" to "Titter."
While some believe this to be a joke about breasts, the word "Titter" actually means, as defined by the Cambridge Dictionary, "to laugh nervously, often at something that you feel you should not be laughing at." We'll let you decide on the rationale for this name change.
“Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove ‘w’, so we painted it background color. Problem solved!” Musk tweeted on Sunday with a photo of the sign.
For anyone who has been following this story for a while, Musk has commented previously on this proposed name change. He even created a poll in 2022 asking his followers for feedback on such a proposal. The poll received a massive response, with hundreds of thousands participating before it was deleted. The billionaire gave voters two choices: “Yes” and “Of course.” More than 56 percent of the voters voted for 'Twitter' to be named without a “W."
This follows previous changes made by the company, including the temporary substitution of the Twitter logo with a Dogecoin meme.
Despite the hype they have created, not everyone has been impressed by these improvements. Pillow Fight CEO William LeGate made a snarky remark on Musk's antics, claiming that the Tesla CEO had displayed "remarkable maturity" in his behavior.
In October of last year, Musk completed the acquisition of the microblogging platform for a staggering $44 billion. Then, he was the wealthiest man in the world, but after the takeover, Musk's wealth drastically decreased, causing him to leave the $200 billion club, of which he was the only member. With a net worth of $188 billion (at the time of writing), he is currently second in wealth only to Bernard Arnault, CEO of Louis Vuitton, who is worth $223 billion.
Whatever his motives behind his current Tweet, such moves are an excellent way to generate free press coverage for the company.