Musk demands a "hardcore" work ethic: sign on immediately or leave

The email was obtained from employees at Twitter, who shared it with CNBC.

The email was sent around midnight San Francisco time. It comes on the heels of mass firings of staff and executives in key positions, and then slashed the roster for companies contracting with Twitter.

There have been a number of firings linked to criticism of Musk in public and internally on the company's slack channel.

That and other abrupt changes are causing some concern for the staff still employed by the company. Since October 28, the start of Musk being the only director at Twitter, there have been a number of sweeping changes, one of which was the monetizing of Twitter Blue.

The little blue check mark that is found on many accounts, that has assured users that the account was not an imposter, was used sparingly previous to Musk's takeover of the social media platform.

Musk then started charging $7.99/month for the Blue subscription service, which allowed people to pay for a blue check mark next to their name, that has previously been reserved for verified and official accounts.

This caused a surge in impersonators buying the checkmarks, and then posing as legitimate celebrities, politicians and brands. A few of the well known cases had imposters of companies posting false information in tweets.

One of the best known is Eli Lilly, an international pharmaceutical comapany that makes insulin. An impersonator had bought a checkmark, used the company's name and tweeted, "we are excited to announce insulin is free now."