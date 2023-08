The most anticipated cage fight between the two tech giant CEOs – X’s (formerly Twitter) Elon Musk and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg – will happen at the Roman Colosseum.

The Colosseum is nearly a 2,000-year-old elliptical amphitheater in the center of the city and is also the largest amphitheater ever built that still stands today.

The UFC president, Dana White, was lobbying to host the battle between the billionaires at the Colosseum in Rome instead of the Vegas Octagon.

Now, both Musk and Zuckerberg have agreed to the location – Musk announced on X earlier today. He tweeted:

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and the Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location."