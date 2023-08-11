Musk wants 'noble' debate with Zuckerberg not cage fight

Months after proposing a cage fight, Elon Musk, the world's richest person, wants to engage in a 'noble' debate with Mark Zuckerberg, Business Insider reported. The duo have been suggesting a no-holds-barred cage match-up at Vegas Octagon but have not agreed on a date yet.

On X, formerly Twitter, Musk has showcased how he has prepared for the fight without committing to a particular date. On the other hand, Zuckerberg, who is a known mixed-martial arts (MMA) practitioner, has been egging Musk to commit to a date on his text-based social media platform Threads.

As days turned to months, it was apparent that both tech tycoons were enjoying free publicity for their platforms by talking about the fight. When people were almost bored with the back and forth, Musk announced that the event would be live-streamed on X, suggesting it was closer to happening.