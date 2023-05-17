Elon Musk thinks work-from-home for tech workers is 'morally wrong'Musk cites service workers to make his point and says nobody should have the privilege if they don't.Ameya Paleja| May 17, 2023 04:46 AM ESTCreated: May 17, 2023 04:46 AM ESTcultureMusk thinks work from home policies have moral issuesHeisenberg Media/ Wikimedia Commons Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX, has called 'work-from-home' a morally wrong concept and referred to tech workers as ''laptop classes living in a la-la-land'. Musk made these comments during an interview with CNBC. The comments from Musk should not surprise anyone considering that he was adamant that Tesla workers return to factories at the height of the COVID pandemic and later even threatened to fire people if they did not spend 40 hours in the office every week. Musk's acquisition of Twitter also turned the lives of its employees' upside down. Before Musk, Twitter had a 'work-from-anywhere' policy for its employees, but Musk required that employees return to the office with immediate effect as soon he became CEO. Related Elon Musk: The Story of The Maverick Is Elon Musk killing Twitter? How bankruptcy might not be the end 9 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Elon Musk See Also Work-from-home is morally wrongOne would presume that Musk's issues with work-from-home policies would stem from concerns about the productivity of employees. Musk stated that he firmly believes that people are more productive in person. However, this time, Musk has added morality to the mix and questioned if others enjoy the same privilege as tech workers. "I'm a big believer that people are more productive when they're in person," Elon Musk said Tuesday on the work from home trend. "People should get off their goddamn moral high horse with their work-from-home b*******." https://t.co/W1BjwKobX8 pic.twitter.com/FWzVHtZFEH— CNBC (@CNBC) May 16, 2023Specifically, Musk mentioned service workers such as those involved in delivering food, fixing houses, or even people who make cars required to be at a workplace every day. In contrast, tech workers enjoyed working from home. He further added that it was "messed up" that tech workers wanted such a privilege when others around them did not enjoy it. Most Popular Calling tech workers, 'laptop classes', Musk said they needed to "Get off the goddamn moral high horse with the work-from-home bullshit” during the interview. Interestingly, Musk's electric-making company Tesla was more open to remote work before the COVID pandemic, but the raging viral infections seemed to have changed something in Musk. Perhaps his Giga factories in Berlin and Texas were losing the company billions of dollars when production stayed low, which changed Musk's outlook on work. While that might be true about Tesla or even SpaceX, it is unclear why Musk wants Twitter employees to report to a physical workspace when he is not very keen on paying rent. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You iPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsoleteThe “last Neanderthal technology” shows the species was in trouble before modern humans got to EuropeDisruptive innovation: how the likes of Apple and Microsoft excelSpider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humansSmall portable nuclear reactors could power up to 1,000 households, here's how they workGeothermal solution could cut your energy bills by half and carbon footprints by 80%A study on 10,000 kinds of Earth's minerals could help us discover extraterrestrial lifeBill Gates: Natrium power plant, ‘next nuclear breakthrough’ might be ready by 2030This fusion machine becomes the hottest place in the solar system when turned onUS firm unveils game-changing small nuclear reactor that can power 300,000 homes More Stories scienceThe mineral that could remove 1 billion tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphereSade Agard| 8/26/2022innovationPhone-charging clothes material could go on sale in 'a few years'Alice Cooke| 11/4/2022scienceCosmic controversy: James Webb Telescope findings challenge best-established theoriesPaul Ratner| 5/3/2023