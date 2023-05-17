Elon Musk thinks work-from-home for tech workers is 'morally wrong'

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX, has called 'work-from-home' a morally wrong concept and referred to tech workers as ''laptop classes living in a la-la-land'. Musk made these comments during an interview with CNBC.

The comments from Musk should not surprise anyone considering that he was adamant that Tesla workers return to factories at the height of the COVID pandemic and later even threatened to fire people if they did not spend 40 hours in the office every week.

Musk's acquisition of Twitter also turned the lives of its employees' upside down. Before Musk, Twitter had a 'work-from-anywhere' policy for its employees, but Musk required that employees return to the office with immediate effect as soon he became CEO.