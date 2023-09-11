Musk's dream to turn X into a bank hits a roadblock

Right around the time Twitter was renamed to X, the website’s owner Elon Musk tweeted, saying that in the months to come, X users would be able to manage their “entire financial world” of the microblogging website.

In Musk’s ambition to turn X into an ‘everything app,’ he’s also turning X into a bank. He knows a thing or two about the payment system, given he helped found PayPal in 1999. And from the looks of it, he’s getting closer to acquiring regulatory licenses to launch a payment system on the app. He reportedly has approved licenses from at least eight US states.