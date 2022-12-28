Elon Musk's personal fortune slid by $140 billion in 2022

2022, though, has been a different story. While the stock continued to do well in the first quarter, Musk's announcement to buy Twitter made investors jittery, who wondered how he would dedicate his time between the five companies he is now the CEO of. Musk's interest in Twitter would likely take precedence over other matters, and the predictions were strengthened as Musk offloaded Tesla shares to finance his Twitter buyout.

Tesla stock is on a decline

With Musk spending increasing amounts of time fixing Twitter and refusing to step down as CEO, even after a public poll he promised to abide by, Tesla stock is showing no signs of recovering anytime soon.

On Tuesday, the stock dropped another 10 percent in valuation marking a 72 drop since the beginning of the year. Musk's fortune, which was largely tied to his stake in Tesla, has also shrunk by $140 billion, considering the latest drop, per Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Although the markets are also following a downward trend due to tightening fiscal policy from the U.S. Federal Bank, Tesla's drop is significant since the tech-heavy Nasdaq, where Tesla is grouped, has dropped only three percent so far, even after months of hiking interest rates.