'Mysterious' beach crater turns out to be hole dug by locals

Journalists get it right most of the time. When they don’t, factually incorrect information can spur protests or even topple governments. But sometimes, it just gives us all a reason to laugh.

That’s exactly what happened at an Irish TV news agency when they reported that a mysterious crater had been found at the Portmarnock beach in North Dublin.

How it unfolded

The crater was discovered by local astronomy enthusiast Dave Kennedy while he was walking his dog four days back. He said that the crater was a result of a meteor strike, and he also found a rock inside the crater, which he was certain was a meteorite.