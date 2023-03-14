Mysterious 'dead nails' found in ancient burial site

The person, an adult male, was cremated and interred in the exact location, which was uncommon in Roman times.

"The burial was closed off with not one, not two, but three different ways that can be understood as attempts to shield the living from the dead — or the other way around," study first author Johan Claeys, an archaeologist at Catholic University Leuven (KU Leuven) in Belgium, told Live Science.

Cranial and mandibular fragments. Elena Marinova et al.

Burials outside the town were excavated as part of the Sagalassos Archaeological Research Project and examined, including the "non-normative cremation."

Roman cremations typically consisted of a funeral pyre, the gathering of the cremains, placement in an urn, and burial in a cemetery or mausoleum. Yet, the researchers determined from the anatomical arrangement of the remaining bones that the Sagalassos cremation was carried out on the spot.

Claeys believes that his family most likely interred the individual buried in this peculiar cremation burial in a ceremony that required days to plan and execute. It is easiest to think of the beliefs that prompted people in Sagalassos to bury this man unusually as a type of magic or action meant to have a particular result because of a supernatural connection.