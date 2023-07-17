Mystery object washed up on Australian beach may have come from space

Authorities in Australia are confused by a mysterious dome that washed up on a West Australian beach, a report from ABC News reveals.

The object, which is so far unidentified, could be part of a "foreign space launch vehicle", according to a recent tweet by the Australian Space Agency, which also warned locals against handling the large metal object.

Mystery object washes ashore

The object was discovered by locals at Green Head Beach, roughly 250 kilometers (155 miles) north of Perth. State and federal authorities were on the scene soon afterward to investigate the dome object, which is not believed to have come from a commercial aircraft.