Mystery object washed up on Australian beach may have come from space

Mystery object washed up on Australian beach may have come from spaceLocals have been warned against handling the mysterious dome as 'the origin of the object is unknown.'Chris Young| Jul 17, 2023 08:42 AM ESTCreated: Jul 17, 2023 08:42 AM ESTcultureThe mystery object.Australian Space Agency / Twitter Authorities in Australia are confused by a mysterious dome that washed up on a West Australian beach, a report from ABC News reveals.The object, which is so far unidentified, could be part of a "foreign space launch vehicle", according to a recent tweet by the Australian Space Agency, which also warned locals against handling the large metal object.Mystery object washes ashoreThe object was discovered by locals at Green Head Beach, roughly 250 kilometers (155 miles) north of Perth. State and federal authorities were on the scene soon afterward to investigate the dome object, which is not believed to have come from a commercial aircraft. According to the ABC News report, the cylindrical object is roughly 2.5 meters wide and approximately 3 meters long.It isn't the first time a mysterious metal object has turned up in Australia. Last year, a farmer discovered a large piece of metal on their farmland that later turned out to be part of SpaceX's Crew-1 capsule.In an interview with Interesting Engineering in 2022, Dr. Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist from the Australian National University who identified the Crew-1 capsule piece, explained that "we are lucky that this landed in a relatively rural area."We are currently making enquiries related to this object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia.The object could be from a foreign space launch vehicle and we are liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information.[More in comments] pic.twitter.com/41cRuhwzZk— Australian Space Agency (@AusSpaceAgency) July 17, 2023Now, the Australian Space Agency has warned locals to stay away from this new object, as it may have come from space and may be hazardous."We are currently making enquiries related to this object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia. The object could be from a foreign space launch vehicle and we are liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information," the agency wrote on Twitter."As the origin of the object is unknown, the community should avoid handling or attempting to move the object," it continued.There's "no chance" the mystery object is part of MH370In a statement, meanwhile, Australia's police said "We want to reassure the community that we are actively engaged in a collaborative effort with various State and Federal agencies to determine the object's origin and nature."In an interview with the BBC, aviation expert Geoffrey Thomas said the item may be a fuel tank from a rocket that fell into the Indian Ocean within the last 12 months.Following rumors online that the debris may have come from the lost MH370 airliner, Thomas said "No chance. It's not any part of a Boeing 777 and the fact is MH370 was lost nine and a half years ago so it would show a great deal more wear and tear on the debris," he said. Stay posted for more updates on the mysterious object, which may soon be identified by another government's space agency.