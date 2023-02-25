Oh boy! Mystery orb on Japanese beach was just a buoy

The police proceeded to X-ray it, confirming that it was not explosive, while experts announced it was a non-spying buoy.

“It’s just a normal buoy,” Uwe Send, an oceanographer with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, said in an interview with the Japan Times.

Send added that such buoys were quite common and could be seen on Pinterest. Oceanographers use different types of buoys for many kinds of research so the oceans are full of them.

Buoys such as the one that caused such a stir in Japan are typically made of steel and are often used for mooring ships in harbors or at sea as they float on the surface.

A common device

Send added that the frenzy surrounding the Hamamatsu buoy struck him as weird, considering the devices are commonly used in ocean research and maritime shipping.

“Maybe everybody is paranoid because of balloons,” he said.

There have been similar cases of research buoys washing up in Santa Barbara, California, and Miami in recent years, Send explained. But those had painted phone numbers on them indicating in writing their source.