N. America's oldest human footprints date to 23,000 years ago

In 2021, researchers uncovered fossilized human footprints in North America that were estimated to date back to roughly 21,000 to 23,000 years ago.

However, the archaeological community questioned the accuracy of the footprint ages that indicated the existence of humans in North America during the Last Glacial Maximum.

These ancient human footprints were discovered in soil layers within White Sands National Park in New Mexico.

Now, a recent analysis has reaffirmed their age, indicating that they are indeed the oldest.

The US Geological Survey team confirmed the age of the footprints by scrutinizing two additional pieces of evidence that bolster the original 21,000 to 23,000-year estimate as presented in the 2021 study.