N. America's oldest human footprints date to 23,000 years ago

N. America's oldest human footprints date to 23,000 years agoThe fossilized human footprints uncovered in North America date back to roughly 21,000 to 23,000 years ago.Mrigakshi Dixit| Oct 05, 2023 01:00 PM ESTCreated: Oct 05, 2023 01:00 PM ESTcultureFossilized footprints in White Sands National Park.USGS, NPS, Bournemouth University In 2021, researchers uncovered fossilized human footprints in North America that were estimated to date back to roughly 21,000 to 23,000 years ago.However, the archaeological community questioned the accuracy of the footprint ages that indicated the existence of humans in North America during the Last Glacial Maximum.These ancient human footprints were discovered in soil layers within White Sands National Park in New Mexico. Now, a recent analysis has reaffirmed their age, indicating that they are indeed the oldest. The US Geological Survey team confirmed the age of the footprints by scrutinizing two additional pieces of evidence that bolster the original 21,000 to 23,000-year estimate as presented in the 2021 study. See Also Related 153,000-year-old Homo sapiens footprints identified in South Africa 300,000-year-old early human footprints found in Germany Human footprints from 12,000 years ago found at Air Force's Utah range Footprints at the base of trench in White Sands National Park.USGS Examination of seeds and quartz samples In the previous study, the research team examined seeds preserved within the fossilized footprints at White Sands to determine their age.The seeds belonged to the common aquatic plant called Ruppia cirrhosa. In their follow-up investigation, the team conducted radiocarbon dating of conifer pollens. Because conifer pollen is derived from terrestrial plants, it avoids the problems inherent in dating aquatic species such as Ruppia.Notably, the fresh pollen samples came from the same soil strata as the original seeds. This enabled the researchers to compare both pieces of information directly.For dating, roughly 75,000 pollen grains were meticulously isolated for each sample. As per the official release, the pollen age was "statistically identical" to the seed age in each case. "Pollen samples also helped us understand the broader environmental context when the footprints were made. The pollen in the samples came from plants typically found in cold and wet glacial conditions, in stark contrast with pollen from the modern playa, which reflects the desert vegetation found there today," said David Wahl, USGS research geographer, and a co-author. Prints at base of trench, White Sands National Park.USGS Furthermore, the researchers used an optically stimulated luminescence dating method to identify the last time quartz grains were exposed to sunlight. The quartz samples were taken from the layers containing footprints. Using this method, they established that samples had a minimum age of around 21,500 years, further corroborating the radiocarbon findings."With three separate lines of evidence pointing to the same approximate age, it is highly unlikely that they are all incorrect or biased and, taken together, provide strong support for the 21,000 to 23,000-year age range for the footprints," concluded the release.Before, archaeologists assumed that the earliest evidence of humans in the Americas dated back to 11,000 to 13,000 years ago, primarily due to the discovery of stone spears scattered across North America.Fossilized human footprints hold significance as they provide tangible evidence of our ancient ancestors, granting researchers insight into the past and enriching their understanding of ancient human behaviors, migrations, and surroundings.The ancient human footprint results were reported in the journal Science.