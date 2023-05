The NASA Office of Inspector General (OIG) has issued a report that finds NASA's management of the Space Launch System (SLS) booster and engine contracts inadequate.

The report— released on May 25— scrutinized four contracts the agency signed: two with Aerojet Rocketdyne for RS-25 engines, and the rest with Northrop Grumman for rocket boosters, and deemed the refurbishment of RS-25 engines and the manufacture of new ones to have cost the agency an additional $6 billion and six years of delays.

To give you some perspective, it is expected to cost the agency a similar $6 billion to procure two reusable lunar landers from BlueOrigin and SpaceX.