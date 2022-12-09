NASA's retired SOFIA aircraft is ready to engage a new generation of explores, engineers, and scientists

From giving museum visitors a close-up look into a craft that flew so high, it penetrated Earth's stratosphere and beyond – providing extraordinary views into space – to inspiring future generations through captivating anecdotes from mission engineers and pilots alike.

This once incredible scientific marvel is now ready to become a beacon for aspiring minds, from students to teachers alike.

NASA's retired SOFIA aircraft legacy

SOFIA was a remarkable collaboration between NASA and the German Space Agency at DLR, who together created an incredible telescope to explore our universe.

The mission received maintenance and operation support from NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in California. SOFIA achieved its full operational capability in 2014 and ended its journey with the final scientific flight that took place on Sept 29, 2022.

The data gathered by SOFIA has provided astronomers with a unique view into regions of space that would have been almost impossible to observe otherwise. The aircraft's diameter telescope was sensitive enough to detect faint infrared light sources and collect data from active star-forming regions, supermassive black holes, and distant galaxies that are not visible at other wavelengths.

The legacy of SOFIA will continue long after the plane is retired. The data collected during its decade-long mission has given astronomers a wealth of information that will be used to continue pushing the boundaries of knowledge about our universe.

How NASA determined a new home for SOFIA

From its first research mission to Europe to the final take-off in 2022, NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) is about to reach its final destination.