Native American dog remains revealed they were eaten by early settlers

The findings were reported at AABA Annual Meeting on March 24, 2022. The bones are part of an artifact collection owned by Jamestown Rediscovery, a historic preservation organization affiliated with Preservation Virginia.

"They have lineages reaching back to some of the earliest introduction of dogs to North America, so around ... 13,000 years ago," said Ariane Thomas, a Ph.D. student at the University of Iowa.

The crew could only collect DNA from two dogs at the beginning of the study. Since then, according to Thomas, the team has added a third dog to its experiment whose DNA closely resembles artifacts found at the Hatch site, a significant Native American archaeological site.

Are they different from European dogs?

The research team is curious to know when Indigenous dog lineages were supplanted by European ones. The results are the starting point for figuring this out.

According to Thomas, she sought to know whether Indigenous dog lineages were killed or crossed with European dogs in order to address issues regarding how Indigenous dog lineages were replaced by European ones. Because the tooth roots in the top region of the dog's jaw are ideal for DNA collecting, Thomas' team focused on this area, and they were able to collect samples from three specimens.