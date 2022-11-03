An ancient people used psychoactive and stimulant plants before sacrificing people

As stated in Phys.org, earlier studies show the Inca provided the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca to those who were going to be sacrificed, probably to keep them quiet.

The researchers examined the Nazca people's remains that were interred near Peru's southern coast between 3500 BC and 476 AD.

18 mummies and four trophy heads

The task required gathering hair samples from 18 mummies and four trophy heads in order to search for signs of any chemicals that may have been used to soothe victims.

The study also indicates that Nazca people discovered methods for conserving some people's heads for use in rites or celebrations. In addition, the Nazca people developed methods to preserve the entire bodies of some deceased individuals, resulting in mummified corpses.

The discovery of San Pedro cactus compounds in a child's trophy head's hair was significant since it was the first time that proof of the administration of stimulants to Nazca sacrificial victims had been discovered. In some of the other samples, they also discovered traces of cocaine and Banisteriopsis caapi, a key component of ayahuasca.

"It was quite interesting to see how many people had access to [these plants]," said Dogmara Socha, a doctoral candidate in the Center for Andean Studies at the University of Warsaw in Poland to LiveScience.

"We also wanted to discover the route of the trade of some of these ancient plants. For instance, the coca leaves were not cultivated on Peru's southern coast, so they had to be brought there from either northern Peru or the Amazonian region."