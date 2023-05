Have you ever wondered why your nose looks the way it does? Well, it turns out that your Neanderthal ancestors may partly determine the shape of your nose. Evolution continues to teach us new things about our past.

A new study led by researchers from University College London (UCL) found that a gene inherited from Neanderthals affects the shape of our noses. Specifically, the gene leads to a taller nose (from top to bottom), which may have been the product of natural selection as ancient humans adapted to colder climates after leaving Africa.

"In the last 15 years, since the Neanderthal genome has been sequenced, we have been able to learn that our own ancestors apparently interbred with Neanderthals, leaving us with little bits of their DNA," said co-corresponding author Dr. Kaustubh Adhikari from UCL Genetics, Evolution & Environment, and The Open University.