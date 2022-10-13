Cavemen once lived with modern humans for over 5,000 years and exchanged genes

These findings are also in alignment with many previously published studies that highlighted the presence of Neanderthal DNA in modern humans. Homo sapiens and Neanderthals are believed to have cohabited between 1,400 and 2,900 years ago before the ancient species went extinct. The researchers believe that apart from the exchange of genes, a lot of other exciting events may have also happened during that time.

Explaining this further, the first author and Ph.D. candidate at Leiden University, Igor Djakovic told IE, “During this period when Neanderthals and Homo sapiens likely co-existed in Europe, there were substantial transformations in material culture. It was likely a time when new ideas and knowledge were rapidly spreading through and between different human groups – possibly due to the increasing interaction between these two long-separated human lineages. It was, in all likelihood, a very interesting time to be alive.”

Archaeological evidence of the co-existence

Artifacts (stone knives) created by probably the last Neanderthals of France and northern Spain. Igor Djakovic

According to Natural History Museum, Neanderthals first appeared approximately 400,000 years ago. Interestingly, they went extinct around the same time when Homo sapiens started to become the dominant human species i.e. about 40,000 years ago. So it is highly likely that at one point in time, the two species occupied the same regions.

During their study, the researchers examined two collections of artifacts (this term is used for referring to ancient man-made objects in archaeology) recovered from 17 archaeological sites in northern Spain and France. Radiocarbon dating of these artifacts revealed that the first collection comprised 28 Neanderthal artifacts and the second collection contained an equal number of objects created by Homo sapiens.

In order to further confirm their age and the human species to which the artifacts belonged, the researchers employed two advanced and widely accepted techniques known as Bayesian modeling (BM) and Optical Linear Estimation (OLE). The former is used to overcome the imprecision inherent to radiocarbon dating. It does not produce a single date but rather a probability range, for instance, the model estimated that modern humans inhabited northern Spain between 42,653 and 42,269 years ago.