Close to where the famed Shanidar 4 Neanderthal skeleton was found, recent excavations are shaking up what we knew about their burial practices, according to a new study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science on August 28.

Unearthed in 1960, Shanidar 4 was initially believed to showcase a touching flower burial, portraying Neanderthals as compassionate individuals.

However, this recent development introduces fresh evidence that tweaks this interpretation, revealing a more intricate facet of their rituals.

What did Neanderthals do with their dead?

Once viewed as ruthless, Neanderthals — believed to have vanished around 45,000 years ago — gained a new perspective in the 1950s and 60s when the idea of a Shanidar flower burial emerged.