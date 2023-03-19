Nearly 200 US banks could collapse like Silicon Valley Bank, warns study

Although the US government protects bank deposits up to $250,000, the report asserts that these at-risk banks have a significant proportion of uninsured depositors who are more likely to withdraw their money out of fear of losing it.

Nearly 190 institutions might possibly be in danger of impaired insured depositors "with potentially $300 billion of insured deposits at risk," read the study abstract.

"If uninsured deposit withdrawals cause even small fire sales, substantially more banks are at risk."

The problem is that the assets of the examined banks are made up primarily of mortgage-backed securities and government bonds, both of which have been adversely impacted by recent interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

The fall of SVB and the ripple effect

The regulators forced SVB to close its doors and take deposits last week, marking the second-largest banking collapse in American history and the biggest since the 2008 financial crisis.

In under 48 hours, the bank's 40-year reign came to an end as a result of a panic that was sparked by the venture capital community that SVB had fostered and served.

The failure of three major players in three days created havoc in the American banking industry.

Silvergate Capital, based in California, was the first to suffer, announcing that it had entered voluntary liquidation after incurring losses of $1 billion (A$1.5 billion) in the previous quarter, sending its shares down 67%.