In the ever-intensifying race to dominate the field of artificial intelligence, tech giant Google has been making significant strides to stand at the forefront.

Earlier this year, Google merged its London-based research lab, DeepMind, with its Silicon Valley-based artificial intelligence team, Brain, marking a pivotal move in its endeavor to harness generative AI technology.

This strategic convergence has resulted in the creation of innovative tools with the potential to transform generative AI into personalized life coaches. You heard that right.

A shift in strategy and the testing of boundaries

This latest venture signifies a notable departure from Google's previous cautionary stance towards generative AI. A slide deck presented to executives last year had highlighted concerns about the emotional attachment of users to chatbots, reports The New York Times.