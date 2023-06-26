Project Neptune: This 450-feet superyacht is all luxury and no emissions

Italian yacht designer Marco Ferrari has unveiled his latest yacht concept. Called Project Neptune, the yacht has a sleek and elegant exterior and is home to the best of luxuries that money can buy. The best bit is that it is powered by hydrogen and will let out pure water instead of environmentally harming emissions.

Superyachts the size of Project Neptune often attract the ire of environmentalists. The massive size of these vessels means that they are fuel-guzzling mammoths responsible for huge emissions. At times, their construction and delivery can also cause the destruction of one of the heritage bridges in a port city. Unless there is a huge public outcry about it and alternate arrangements are made.