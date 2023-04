A recent study led by the University of Cordoba shows that the Nerja Cave's history can be reconstructed using fossiled scoot and charcoal from more than 8,000 years old torches.

Located in Malaga, Spain, the Cave of Nerja has been a tourist attraction for years, and the study shows that the cave also has the same potential for 41,000 years, according to the study published in Scientific Reports.

As mentioned in the statement, an international team of researchers from the University of Córdoba, Marian Medina, who is currently at the University of Bordeaux, Eva Rodriguez, and José Luis Sachidrián, a professor of prehistory and the scientific director of the Cave of Nerja, have just published the latest surprise from the cave.