In bad faith? Netflix lists $900,000 AI job as Hollywood strikes against AI and low wages

In a move that screams ‘bad optics,’ Netflix put out a job listing to hire a Product Manager for their Machine Learning Platform as the actors and writers strike enters its second month.

The job is offering a pay of $300,000 - $900,000, which has riled up Hollywood’s biggest actors union SAG-AFTRA — which represents approximately 160,000 film and television actors — given that 87 percent of its member actors earn below $26,000 annually.

No headway after rounds of negotiations

The actors union joined the writers, who have been on strike since May, for the first time in over 60 years. Both unions are demanding better pay and strict regulations on the use of artificial intelligence.