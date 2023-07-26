In bad faith? Netflix lists $900,000 AI job as Hollywood strikes against AI and low wages
Netflix put out a job listing for an AI manager offering $300,000 to $900,000 as pay. This comes as writers and actors are on strike against low pay and AI intervention in films.
| Jul 26, 2023 05:12 AM EST
Writer Eric Heisserer hold his sign on the picket line on the fourth day of the strike by the Writers Guild of America in front of Netflix in Hollywood, California on May 5.