*This article contains spoilers for Black Mirror season 6 - Episode 1*

“Haha, that’s never going to happen,” “Oh, that’s far-fetched,” chimed in the internet after they saw ‘Joan is Awful,’ the first episode in the latest season of Black Mirror.

The plot revolves around Joan, played by Annie Murphy of Schitt’s Creek fame, who leads a normal life. But her life is turned upside down when she discovers that a streaming platform called Streamberry, very similar to Netflix, has launched a show called ‘Joan is Awful,’ which uses Joan’s real life for its plot.

But how can Streamberry do this?

Apparently, in the episode, when Joan is signing up for the streaming service, she doesn’t read the terms and conditions properly and inadvertently gives Streamberry permission to watch her every move and listen in on her conversations through her personal devices.